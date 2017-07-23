Mark Harmon: Shocking Secret Life Of ‘NCIS’ Star

Mark Harmon plays a good guy on the hit crime drama "NCIS," plays a good guy on the hit crime drama "NCIS," but in real life insiders say the TV investigator is a cold-hearted jerk with a history of chasing skirts! Photo credit: Getty Images

The 65-year-old former UCLA quarterback (here beside "NCIS" costar Pauley Perrette ), who plays Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the world's most-watched drama, is far from the " fair-minded hero he plays on TV," says a source. " Mark can be a total jerk!"

Currently, his dirt-poor sister Kristin Nelson, 72, is recovering from a serious illness in Los Angeles after being released from a Santa Fe hospital. But Mark has so far refused to visit her or to even pick up the phone. "Kristin is nearly destitute," a source spills. "She got a small inheritance from her mother who died in 2012, but that money's virtually gone now.

"Mark is worth millions. He won't kick in a penny to help her out." The star's bitterness stems from the late 1980s when he tried to take away Kristin's kid using the power of his pocketbook, celebrity and high-powered lawyers — only to mysteriously drop his lawsuit under suspicious circumstances.

Ricky Nelson, into court on claims she was doing drugs around her son Sam. Kristin vehemently denied it under oath. In 1987, the former "St. Elsewhere" star and his "Mork & Mindy" wife Pam Dawber hauled widow Kristin, whose husband was pop star, into court on claims she was doing drugs around her son. Kristin vehemently denied it under oath.

She still might have lost her child, but Mark shockingly dropped the suit at the 11th hour just before Pam, who was secretly four-weeks pregnant with their first child, was to be grilled about her own drug use. Pam insisted she didn't do drugs. At the time, Kristin's lawyer claimed Mark's decision to drop the case was "unconditional surrender."

On March 15, 1990, his dad Tom (right, with Mark and his mom Elyse Knox in 1986), a Heisman-Trophy winner and World War II hero-turned-sportscaster, suffered a massive heart attack after winning a golf tournament at Bel-Air Country Club. He was rushed to UCLA Medical Center, where he died.

"Losing his father in an instant like that, when he seemed the picture of health, still rattles him to this day," said our insider. "For a time in 2015, at seemingly the height of his fame on 'NCIS,' he seriously mulled calling it quits to be with Pam and their two kids."

Donna Mills, singer Cristina Raines (right)! Amazingly, family man Mark is also hiding a wild womanizing past. As a young actor, he plunged into sizzling affairs with a bevy of Tinseltown beauties. His list of conquests includes 'Knots Landing' starlet, singer Karen Carpenter and "Flamingo Road" co-star(right)!

At the time, Mills described Mark as catnip to women, gushing: "Forget Mel Gibson. Whenever I see Mark, I think to myself, 'Your place or mine?' " Even Mark confessed while playing rakish Dr. Robert Caldwell on "St. Elsewhere."