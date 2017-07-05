maria tomei secrets facts biography

Celebrity Intel!

Maria Tomei: 10 Things You Don’t Know About Spider-Man’s Aunt May

From a sexless soap start to Cosby, Kravitz, Lennon, Oscar and beyond!

By
maria tomei secrets facts biography
View gallery 11
Getty Images
Maria Tomei: 10 Things You Don’t Know About Spider-Man’s Aunt May
1 of 11
Marisa Tomei — who caught the world's attention with her Oscar-winning turn in 1992's "My Cousin Vinny" and has a key role in the summer blockbuster "Spider-Man: Homecoming" — has a few surprising secrets in The National ENQUIRER files!

Photo credit: Getty Images

1: Marisa was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1964 and was drawn to acting after her parents began bringing her to Broadway shows.

Photo credit: Getty Images

2: She dropped out of college to join CBS soap "As the World Turns" as Marcy Thompson, who she calls “the only person on a soap opera never to have been kissed.”

Photo credit: Files

3: Still happily single, she said in 2009, “I’m not that big a fan of marriage as an institution.”

Photo credit: Getty Images

4: She was cast in "The Cosby Show" spin-off "A Different World" alongside Dawnn Lewis and Lisa Bonet, appearing in only the first season.

Photo credit: Getty Images

5: Marisa and co-star Lisa were roommates on "A Different World" — and in real life.

Photo credit: Getty Images

6: She’s godmother to Lisa and Lenny Kravitz’s daughter, "Big Little Lies" actress Zoë Kravitz, who was born in 1988.

Photo credit: Getty Images

7: After she won the Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for 1992’s "My Cousin Vinny," rumors swirled that Jack Palance had read the wrong name.

Photo credit: Getty Images

8: Marisa made a guest appearance as herself on a two-part episode of "Seinfeld" in 1996 in which George Costanza tries to get a date with her.

Photo credit: Files

9: She was horrified to learn her character in "Spider-Man," Aunt May to Tom Holland's Peter "Spider-Man" Parker, had been played by much older actresses. “But then I thought, ‘I’m just going to go with it.’”

Photo credit: Getty Images

10: In 2016, her parents sued neighbor Sean Lennon for $10 million to get him to cut down a tree undermining their Manhattan townhouse.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Comments