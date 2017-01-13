1 of 6
Files/Getty
Files/Getty
Marilyn Monroe paid a price for becoming a movie star — with her husband Joe DiMaggio beating her over a legendary scene! It's the shocking secret story behind one of Marilyn's most iconic screen moments. New footage has been found of Marilyn being filmed having her skirt fly up over a subway grate in 1955's "The Seven-Year Itch." But to insiders, the film is a sad reminder of how Marilyn's marriage to the baseball star ended in violence!
Getty Images
Getty Images
Collectors have found new home-movie footage of Marilyn filming "The Seven Year Itch," where her scene standing over the subway grate was originally filmed on a busy NYC street. In a tragic twist, however, the moment was really more of a publicity stunt. Publicists invited a crowd to watch the sexy footage being shot, and columnist Walter Winchell brought along Marilyn's husband Joe.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Joe became furious as his wife flashed her legs for thousands of oglers on the Manhattan sidewalk. Some men in the crowd jeered and shouted, "Higher!" as a fan beneath the grate blew up his wife's skirt. Legendary film director Billy Wilder was busy behind the camera, but couldn't miss Joe's angry reaction. "He didn’t like what he saw," recalled Wilder, "or what everyone else was seeing."
In his book "The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe," author J. Randy Taraborrelli reported that a furious DiMaggio was determined to punish his wife for her bold display. He stormed off the set, but was waiting when Marilyn (seen with "Seven Year Itch" costar Tom Ewell) returned to their hotel room — where "he took out his rage on her, slapping her around the room."
Other insiders later spoke about Marilyn appearing for the next day's shooting in New York. Studio hairdresser Gladys Witten was the first to notice multiple bruises on Marilyn's shoulders. Heavy makeup was applied to cover them up for the cameras. Three weeks later, Marilyn filed to divorce the New York Yankees legend.
Getty Images
Getty Images
In a sick twist, Marilyn and Joe would still carry on an obsessive love for each other — ending with Marilyn's suspicious death on August 5, 1962. The footage shot on that NYC sidewalk was never used. Instead, director Wilder later filmed "the shot heard around the world" on a Hollywood backlot. The set was closed to protect Marilyn's privacy.
X
Share this: