Collectors have found new home-movie footage of Marilyn filming "The Seven Year Itch," where her scene standing over the subway grate was originally filmed on a busy NYC street. In a tragic twist, however, the moment was really more of a publicity stunt. Publicists invited a crowd to watch the sexy footage being shot, and columnist Walter Winchell brought along Marilyn's husband Joe.

Joe became furious as his wife flashed her legs for thousands of oglers on the Manhattan sidewalk. Some men in the crowd jeered and shouted, "Higher!" as a fan beneath the grate blew up his wife's skirt. Legendary film director Billy Wilder was busy behind the camera, but couldn't miss Joe's angry reaction. "He didn’t like what he saw," recalled Wilder, "or what everyone else was seeing."