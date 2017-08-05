“You’re right,” Joan answered. “She was cheap, and an exhibitionist. She was never professional, and that irritated the hell out of people.” “But,” added Joan, who’d die in 1977 at the age of 72, “for God’s sake, she needed help. She had all these people on her payroll. Where they hell were they when she needed them? Why in the hell did she have to die alone?”
Joan Crawford: How Marilyn Monroe’s Death Ended Their Lesbian Feud
That still couldn't keep Joan from shocking fellow Hollywood legends when she learned of the blonde beauty's tragic death on August 5, 1962. As reported by The National ENQUIRER, screen goddess Marilyn had many female lovers during her tragically short time in Hollywood. But her one-night stand with Joan was also the most enduring, thanks to the older woman's outrage that Marilyn wouldn't see her again!
The bitterness between the legends remained a secret, though — and friends were shocked at how upset Joan became right after Marilyn's death was announced. The "Mildred Pierce" star was attending a dinner party at the home of director George Cukor, who finally asked: "What is this? You never liked Marilyn."
