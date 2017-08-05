marilyn monroe & joan crawford

Secret Fling!

Joan Crawford: How Marilyn Monroe’s Death Ended Their Lesbian Feud

Bitter actress finally found sympathy!

By
marilyn monroe & joan crawford
View gallery 4
Getty Images

 

 

 

“You’re right,” Joan answered. “She was cheap, and an exhibitionist. She was never professional, and that irritated the hell out of people.” “But,” added Joan, who’d die in 1977 at the age of 72, “for God’s sake, she needed help. She had all these people on her payroll. Where they hell were they when she needed them? Why in the hell did she have to die alone?”

Joan Crawford: How Marilyn Monroe’s Death Ended Their Lesbian Feud
1 of 4
Joan Crawford's most legendary feud was with Bette Davis — but her most intimate was with screen legend Marilyn Monroe after the stars had a lesbian fling!

Photo credit: Getty Images

That still couldn't keep Joan from shocking fellow Hollywood legends when she learned of the blonde beauty's tragic death on August 5, 1962. As reported by The National ENQUIRER, screen goddess Marilyn had many female lovers during her tragically short time in Hollywood. But her one-night stand with Joan was also the most enduring, thanks to the older woman's outrage that Marilyn wouldn't see her again!

Photo credit: Getty Images

The bitterness between the legends remained a secret, though — and friends were shocked at how upset Joan became right after Marilyn's death was announced. The "Mildred Pierce" star was attending a dinner party at the home of director George Cukor, who finally asked: "What is this? You never liked Marilyn."

Photo credit: Getty Images

Photo credit: Getty Images

Comments