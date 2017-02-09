1 of 5
Mariah Carey is facing a new meltdown after her disastrous start to 2017 — as her tickets are being sold at bargain rates! Even though Mariah is now the opening slot for megastar Lionel Richie, ticket brokers have launched a "buy one, get one free" Valentine's Day promotion to help fill seats. Meanwhile, Mariah's frustrated fans complain the diva has become "disinterested," "disconnected," and "dazed" on stage!
Mariah endured public humiliation when a New Year's Eve performance in Times Square fizzled as she failed at lip-syncing. Things only got worse when she released “I Don’t” as a planned comeback single. Mariah packed a lot of juicy images into the song's video, as she tried to get publicity from breaking off her engagement to billionaire James Packer. The single still quickly fell off the charts.
Concertgoers in Vegas haven't been shy about blasting the troubled singer's "#1 to Infinity" residency at Caesars Palace — warning other people not to bother with a ticket! The show's supposed to be a crowd-pleasing collection of hits. Instead, frustrated fans complain that an overweight Mariah can barely get through a show. "She has to take a break offstage to recover after performing each song," said one disappointed patron.
"Mariah's voice is shot," said another concertgoer, adding: "They're blasting out the music to cover up her vocals!" Other fans warned of Mariah's "weak" and "nasally" vocals. Insiders are now worried about the new pressures on Mariah — after telling The National ENQUIRER that she had a meltdown after her disastrous turn on "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve."
Sources said that Mariah even accused the ABC network of "sabotage" — but plenty of disappointed ticket holders say that Mariah is her own worst enemy. There have been frequent complaints about the headliner hitting the stage 45 minutes late. Mariah's residency is set to run through May 2017, but one Vegas local said: "She's canceled enough shows that the tourists are giving up!"
