Getty/Files Getty/Files Mariah Carey is facing a new personal nightmare — as her druggie sister Alison accuses their mother of being a Satanist! The diva's troubled sibling is baring her claims of shocking family secrets, including childhood memories of a "castle" where hooded figure made human sacrifices to Satan. The National ENQUIRER previously revealed how Mariah's older sister and her brother Morgan believed their mother Pat exposed her daughters to “horrible” Satanic rituals — but now Alison is offering new details!

Splash/NatENQ Splash/NatENQ Alison has reportedly turned to her friend David Baker to publish her memories of being just a "small child" when she was regularly taken to secret Satanic rituals at a Long Island location. There, says Alison, she witnessed "sexual activity" — and recalled "with a pained expression on her face" that she even saw human sacrifices there!

Splash/NatENQ Splash/NatENQ Alison also has told David that these memories had been previously repressed. David's own research shows a large building in the area recalled by Alison, with "turrets on the roof" - with Alison adding that some members of the Long Island law enforcement community "were a part of it. They were in the group.”

Getty Images Getty Images Mariah's brother Morgan — who told The ENQUIRER that he now lives in Italy for his own safety — also accused Pat of bringing both Mariah and Alison to Satanic rituals as a child. He even accused his mother of often leaving her children in the company of strange men, and fears they were sexually abused. "Anything is possible," said Morgan. "Three of my mother's boyfriends have pulled guns on me!"