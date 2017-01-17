1 of 4
Margot Robbie is showing off some serious skills as she takes on the challenge of playing frumpy Olympics ice skater Tonya Harding! The blonde beauty became a superstar in 2016 with the success of "Suicide Squad" — where she stole the show as Harley Quinn after a sexy turn with Leonardo DiCaprio in 2013's "The Wolf of Wall Street." Now she's toning down the glamour to play the disgraced Olympian.
Tonya Harding made headlines in 1994 after her husband and bodyguard assaulted skater Nancy Kerrigan while trying to cut down the competition! Tonya's career went downhill after the charges, and she tried to stay in the spotlight with a sex tape and a try at female boxing. Margot doesn't seem determined to play Tonya in a flattering light, either!
Margot's career has worked out much better than Tonya's, as she also scored an international hit with last summer's "The Legend of Tarzan" — while making new fans when The National ENQUIRER caught her going topless while sunbathing in Hawaii. She was with longtime boyfriend Tom Ackerley at the time, with the pair becoming officially hitched in Dec. 2016.
The ENQUIRER also caught Margot looking a lot more like her own self as the actress began practicing regularly on the ice rinks for her new role — although the film, titled, "I, Tonya," isn't set to play theaters until 2018. The big screen still won't be featuring Margot in this fine form!
