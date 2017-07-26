WATCH: Man Cuts Off Own Penis Before Attacking Police

A Chicago man cut off his own penis and ranted at innocent bystanders before charging cops — and getting Tazed into submission! [UNCENSORED VIDEO FOLLOWS...]
This bizarre footage shows the castrated man parading his mutilated condition as a cameraman wisely hides behind a metal fence. After pleading with the naked man to "calm down," the cameraman points out that police have arrived to the scene — with the psycho then charging at the officers!
"Shoot his ass," warned the cameraman, but the cops instead used Tasers to subdue the man. In a hopeful sign for the unidentified man — believed to have been on drugs — police later said that he was taken to the hospital with "minor" wounds.