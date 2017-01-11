1 of 5
Malia Obama came back from troubling rumors of rehab to fulfilled her final duties as First Daughter! The 18-year-old had gone missing from the White House in Oct. of 2016, before abruptly making appearances with Barack and Michelle Obama in Hawaii over the holidays. She then showed up for her father's Presidential Farewell Speech in Chicago on Jan. 10 — after D.C. insiders told The National ENQUIRER about fears she'd been sent off for drug treatment!
As caught by The ENQUIRER, Malia's strange absence followed a summer-long spree that included her getting caught on video while puffing on a suspicious-looking cigarette. Another photograph caught Malia partying at Brown University with a giant bong — before the First Daughter announced that she'd be taking a year off before attending Harvard.
During her long disappearance, a source told The ENQUIRER: “Malia’s been caught up in a lot of scandal, and now she’s been MIA at a lot of family events. People are wondering if she’s gone to rehab, or if she’s just hiding out. She’s been an embarrassment to Barack and Michelle, so it’s no wonder they want her out of the picture.”
Malia was absent during the Obamas' final Thanksgiving at the White House, including the Thanksgiving Eve dinner when her parents and 15-year-old sister Sasha, served dinner to veterans at the Armed Forces Retirement Home. Earlier that day, both teens were no-shows due to “a scheduling conflict” when their father conducted the annual turkey pardon ceremony.
Malia then skipped her family's final Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 1. Even President Obama felt the need to awkwardly excuse their absence by saying they “just couldn’t take my jokes anymore.” Malia's family appearance in Chicago, however, went off flawlessly — and she even made headlines while wiping a tear from her cheek as President Obama praised her mother.
