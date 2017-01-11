Malia was absent during the Obamas' final Thanksgiving at the White House, including the Thanksgiving Eve dinner when her parents and 15-year-old sister Sasha, served dinner to veterans at the Armed Forces Retirement Home. Earlier that day, both teens were no-shows due to “a scheduling conflict” when their father conducted the annual turkey pardon ceremony.

Malia then skipped her family's final Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 1. Even President Obama felt the need to awkwardly excuse their absence by saying they “just couldn’t take my jokes anymore.” Malia's family appearance in Chicago, however, went off flawlessly — and she even made headlines while wiping a tear from her cheek as President Obama praised her mother.