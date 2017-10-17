Wonder Woman Lynda Carter’s Plastic Surgery Disaster

Plastic surgeon Dr. Lyle Back told The National ENQUIRER that photos of the 66-year-old ex-beauty queen singing with her band in Coconut Creek, Fla., last month reveal the former Amazon princess had a facelift, cheek fillers and a chin implant.
While Back says it’s not quite the huge lantern jaw of comic Jay Leno, still, “it’s more of a man’s chin. She had a weaker chin before but I think she went too far. “That chin is a little too strong.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
5 of 7
He also believes she’s had cheek fillers, noting: “If you look at her before photos, she didn’t have the full cheeks she has today. “When they’re full when you’re older, that means someone gave them to her — with filler. They might have overdone it on the cheeks.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
6 of 7
He also thinks she’s had more than one face-lift. But Back believes Lynda could use more work — on her lips! “She never had nice lips,” he says. “They’ve always been very thin. Here she is all these years later, getting all these procedures and she’s done nothing about those lips.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
7 of 7
He says puffing up her lips would make Lynda, shown here at the "Wonder Woman" premiere with her less-buxom successor, Gal Gadot, look younger. “They could be a little bit fuller to add youthfulness and vitality,” he suggests.
Plastic surgeon Dr. Lyle Back told The National ENQUIRER that photos of the 66-year-old ex-beauty queen singing with her band in Coconut Creek, Fla., last month reveal the former Amazon princess had a facelift, cheek fillers and a chin implant.
While Back says it’s not quite the huge lantern jaw of comic Jay Leno, still, “it’s more of a man’s chin. She had a weaker chin before but I think she went too far. “That chin is a little too strong.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
He also believes she’s had cheek fillers, noting: “If you look at her before photos, she didn’t have the full cheeks she has today. “When they’re full when you’re older, that means someone gave them to her — with filler. They might have overdone it on the cheeks.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
He also thinks she’s had more than one face-lift. But Back believes Lynda could use more work — on her lips! “She never had nice lips,” he says. “They’ve always been very thin. Here she is all these years later, getting all these procedures and she’s done nothing about those lips.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
He says puffing up her lips would make Lynda, shown here at the "Wonder Woman" premiere with her less-buxom successor, Gal Gadot, look younger. “They could be a little bit fuller to add youthfulness and vitality,” he suggests.