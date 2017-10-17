Wonder Woman Lynda Carter’s Plastic Surgery Disaster thumbnail

Wonder Woman Lynda Carter’s Plastic Surgery Disaster

Nips & tucks mangled the TV legend's kisser!

Former TV Wonder Woman Lynda Carter — once one of the sexiest babes alive — has been sporting a blocky chin the Hulk could be proud off, and an expert says her nip/tuck efforts have gone too far!

Plastic surgeon Dr. Lyle Back told The National ENQUIRER that photos of the 66-year-old ex-beauty queen singing with her band in Coconut Creek, Fla., last month reveal the former Amazon princess had a facelift, cheek fillers and a chin implant.

But her chin is too much, says the Cherry Hill, N.J., doc, who has not treated the enduring star of TV’s hit 1970s "Wonder Woman" series. “She’s had a chin implant,” he says. “It juts out just a little too far.”

While Back says it’s not quite the huge lantern jaw of comic Jay Leno, still, “it’s more of a man’s chin. She had a weaker chin before but I think she went too far. “That chin is a little too strong.”

He also believes she’s had cheek fillers, noting: “If you look at her before photos, she didn’t have the full cheeks she has today. “When they’re full when you’re older, that means someone gave them to her — with filler. They might have overdone it on the cheeks.”

He also thinks she’s had more than one face-lift. But Back believes Lynda could use more work — on her lips! “She never had nice lips,” he says. “They’ve always been very thin. Here she is all these years later, getting all these procedures and she’s done nothing about those lips.”

He says puffing up her lips would make Lynda, shown here at the "Wonder Woman" premiere with her less-buxom successor, Gal Gadot, look younger. “They could be a little bit fuller to add youthfulness and vitality,” he suggests.

