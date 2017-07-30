Luke Perry: Secrets Of The ‘Riverdale’ Star

Luke Perry
, now 50, has come full circle — from portraying teenage bad boy Dylan McKay on "Beverly Hills, 90210
" to all-American dad Fred Andrews on "Riverdale
," the WB’s dark adaptation of the Archie comics. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about comeback kid Luke:
1. Coy Luther Perry III was raised in Fredericktown, Ohio, and likes to return for the town’s annual Tomato Show street fair.
2. His rural high school focused on farming: “We had classes on giving birth to cows and driving tractors.”
3. He supported himself while pursuing acting by paving asphalt and selling shoes.
4. He went on more than 215 auditions before he landed his first big professional acting job: a TV commercial.
5. Luke appeared in Twisted Sister’s 1985 music video, “Be Chrool to Your Scuel.”
6. He was on the soap opera "Loving" from 1987 to 1988, and on "Another World" from 1988 to 1989.
7. After auditioning for the part of Steve Sanders on "Beverly Hills, 90210" — a gig that went to Ian Ziering
— he was cast in 1990 as brooding millionaire’s son Dylan.
8. Luke left the show in 1995 — but returned in 1998 for financial reasons and stayed for the final two seasons of the series.
9. Luke avoided the 2008 reboot of 90210, saying he didn’t want to do it without producer Aaron Spelling.
10. Prior to "Riverdale’s" premiere, Luke spoke of why Fred appealed to him and said, “He just wants to keep whatever of his family he can together, and those are noble ambitions.”
