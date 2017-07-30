Luke Perry: Secrets Of The ‘Riverdale’ Star

Luke Perry, now 50, has come full circle — from portraying teenage bad boy Dylan McKay on " , now 50, has come full circle — from portraying teenage bad boy Dylan McKay on " Beverly Hills, 90210 " to all-American dad Fred Andrews on " Riverdale ," the WB’s dark adaptation of the Archie comics. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about comeback kid Luke: Photo credit: Getty Images

1. Coy Luther Perry III was raised in Fredericktown, Ohio, and likes to return for the town’s annual Tomato Show street fair. Photo credit: Getty Images

2. His rural high school focused on farming: “We had classes on giving birth to cows and driving tractors.” Photo credit: Getty Images

3. He supported himself while pursuing acting by paving asphalt and selling shoes. Photo credit: Getty Images

4. He went on more than 215 auditions before he landed his first big professional acting job: a TV commercial. Photo credit: Getty Images

5. Luke appeared in Twisted Sister’s 1985 music video, “Be Chrool to Your Scuel.” Photo credit: Getty Images

6. He was on the soap opera "Loving" from 1987 to 1988, and on "Another World" from 1988 to 1989. Photo credit: Getty Images

7. After auditioning for the part of Steve Sanders on "Beverly Hills, 90210" — a gig that went to Ian Ziering — he was cast in 1990 as brooding millionaire’s son Dylan. Photo credit: Getty Images

8. Luke left the show in 1995 — but returned in 1998 for financial reasons and stayed for the final two seasons of the series. Photo credit: Getty Images

9. Luke avoided the 2008 reboot of 90210, saying he didn’t want to do it without producer Aaron Spelling. Photo credit: Getty Images