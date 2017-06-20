Vivian Vance’s Secret Lesbian Love For Lucy

Lucile Ball took a Vivian Vance might have really “loved Lucy!” took a shocking secret to the grave — that her co-starmight have really “loved Lucy!” Photo credit: GFettry Images/Files

“Vivian was apparently in the closet, and there were whispers of a lesbian affair between her and Lucy for years,” a source revealed to The National ENQUIRER . “It haunted them both until their deaths!”

The comedic couple couldn’t have come out during their TV heyday in the 1950s. “If reports had surfaced back then that they were lovers, it would have destroyed I Love Lucy,” longtime media critic Bill Mann told the ENQUIRER. “The American public would not have been ready for that!”

“We adored each other’s company," Vivian wrote in an unpublished tell-all she penned before her 1979 death from bone cancer. "Then I began hearing that Lucille and I were too close.” Viv also wrote that Lucy came between her and ex-husband Philip Ober, who “disapproved” of their closeness: “‘People are talking about you two,’ he’d say. ‘You ought to be careful about the hugging and kissing you do on the show.’”

Vivian’s 18-year marriage to Philip ended in 1959 and two years later she married literary agent John Dodds, who was rumored to prefer men! Dodds certainly didn’t object when Lucy and Viv next starred together, as roommates, for three seasons of “The Lucy Show,” starting in 1962.