4 of 4

The star went to his social media to say: "If someone has a contact on Maia, please let me know." He also blasted the Atlanta locals who took the video of Maia, saying: "Instead of pulling out your phone and filming someone who's obviously having trouble...maybe lend a helping hand? A kind word?" And in a reassuring follow-up, LL has seemingly confirmed that he's now made contact with Maia or her family.

Photo credit: Getty/Instagram