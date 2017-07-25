Parents Defend DUI Teen Who Filmed Sister’s Death

Obdulia Sanchez kept the camera rolling and filmed a selfie pose with her maimed sister after a fatal crash — and her grieving father says: "I don't think she knows what happened!" [GRAPHIC VIDEO FOLLOWS...] Photo credit: Getty/Files

As seen in this horrific video, Sanchez's 14-year-old sister was left with horrific injuries after she crashed the car she was driving while filming a video live on Instagram. Sanchez, later arrested on DUI charges, films herself with her sister: "I f--king killed my sister...I don’t fucking care, though. I’ma hold it down!"

Nicandro and Gloria Sanchez talked to local reporters in Stockton, Calif., with the father saying: "What I think is she knows she's done something wrong, because she knows, and that's what I feel. She feels bad for herself, but she killed her own sister." Photo credit: Facebook