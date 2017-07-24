WATCH: Teen Busted On DUI Films Sister’s Death In Car Crash

An 18-year-old filmed the final moments of her younger sister in a tragic video — before being booked on DUI charges! [GRAPHIC VIDEO FOLLOWS...] Photo credit: Getty/Files

As seen in this disturbing footage, Obdulia Sanchez crashed her car while streaming a live video on Instagram. The accident resulted in the death of her 14-year-old sister and another girl in the vehicle — with Sanchez, charged with cops on a DUI, posing alongside her sister, who suffered horrific injuries "I f--king killed my sister, okay?," says Sanchez. "I know I'm going to jail for life."