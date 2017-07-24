WATCH: Teen Busted On DUI Films Sister’s Death In Car Crash

An 18-year-old filmed the final moments of her younger sister in a tragic video — before being booked on DUI charges! [GRAPHIC VIDEO FOLLOWS...]
As seen in this disturbing footage, Obdulia Sanchez crashed her car while streaming a live video on Instagram. The accident resulted in the death of her 14-year-old sister and another girl in the vehicle — with Sanchez, charged with cops on a DUI, posing alongside her sister, who suffered horrific injuries "I f--king killed my sister, okay?," says Sanchez. "I know I'm going to jail for life."
The accident happened in Los Banos, Calif., with the police report saying Sanchez veered off the road while filming her video, and crashed through a barbed-wire fence before overturning. Neither of the younger girls in the car were wearing a seatbelt. Both were ejected from the vehicle. Sanchez is facing charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
