A little girl came within inches of having her brains blown out — after a creep started blasting away at a tattoo shop! Terrifying video caught the unidentified girl innocently cavorting in a Glendale, Ariz., barber shop on April 10, before she innocently took a seat that put her in a deadly path...

As seen here, the glass next to the girl's head suddenly shattered as bullets pierced the window just inches from her head! Cops later arrested 23-year-old Michael Hart, saying that he had been began firing his gun inside a nearby tattoo shop. No one in the tattoo parlor was harmed.