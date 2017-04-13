A little girl came within inches of having her brains blown out — after a creep started blasting away at a tattoo shop! Terrifying video caught the unidentified girl innocently cavorting in a Glendale, Ariz., barber shop on April 10, before she innocently took a seat that put her in a deadly path...
As seen here, the glass next to the girl's head suddenly shattered as bullets pierced the window just inches from her head! Cops later arrested 23-year-old Michael Hart, saying that he had been began firing his gun inside a nearby tattoo shop. No one in the tattoo parlor was harmed.
Hart was busted next to a high school that was later put on lockdown as a precaution. Authorities say that the child — who's under the age of 10 — was hurt by flying debris from her near-death experience, but amazingly escaped serious injury.
