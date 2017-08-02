Lisa Marie Presley: Elvis’ Strung-Out Daughter Showing Baby Bump

Lisa Marie Presley is homeless, possibly pregnant and once again addicted to drugs! Photo credit: Getty Images/Coleman-Rayner (2)

Those are the bombshell findings of a six-week investigation by The National ENQUIRER that captured shocking photographs of Elvis’ only child with a rounded belly and sucking on hand-rolled cigarettes! Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

The ENQUIRER’s spies caught the 49-year-old singer looking raggedy and stick-thin — apart from her noticeably bulging stomach — behaving as if “she was in another world” outside a rundown Los Angeles apartment on July 12. At the same time, a friend dashed to nearby pharmacies to pick up prescription medications, multiple sources confirmed.

Although she tried to hide it with a loose, flowing blouse, Lisa Marie’s apparent baby bump was also evident during a July 13 outing to the discount furniture store Living Spaces in L.A. “Her stomach was big,” dished an eyewitness. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

“Lisa Marie’s health is bad,” a source tattled. “ “Lisa Marie’s health is bad,” a source tattled. “ She’s so messed up mentally with all the prescription drugs that even her own family has turned their backs on her. She’s gone off the deep end.” Our on-the-spot spy spilled: “Lisa Marie looked very tired. She acted like she was completely unaware of her surroundings. It also looked like she was pregnant!”

A physician confirmed to The ENQUIRER: “Her lower abdomen appears consistent to early signs of pregnancy. “Her legs are so thin it’s impossible for this to be a diet-related weight gain.”

Referring to Lisa Marie’s nicotine addiction, the doc warned: “There’s an expression about pregnant women eating for two, but she appears to be smoking for two, and taking unnecessary risks with the child’s future health.” Dr. Gabe Mirkin added: “Children of pregnant smokers are at increased risk for low IQs, and learning and behavior problems.”

Drug-addled Lisa Marie had beaten her addiction to prescription pills in early June, sources said. But a mole shed light on her relapse. “ Michael’s new girlfriend has put a ton of stress on Lisa,” a family friend confided to The ENQUIRER. “She’s become so thin and fragile, and now she’s wasting away.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

Riley (right) and Ben Keough, but they’re both fed up with her The ENQUIRER has also learned that Lisa Marie — who’s set to inherit her father’s $700 million fortune — is homeless. She has no place of her own, and she’d been bunking with her adult children,(right) and, but they’re both fed up with her erratic behavior and have repeatedly kicked her out of their homes. Photo credit: Getty Images

In a stunning twist, The ENQUIRER can also reveal her mom, Priscilla Presley , confessed their nasty feud is “worse than ever!” Priscilla, who’s sided with son-in-law Michael, recently told a friend at The Beverly Hills Hotel: “It’s been a hell of a time.”