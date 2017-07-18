Lisa Marie Presley In The Fight Of Her Life

Trainwreck Lisa Marie Presley is trying desperately to clean up her act — so she won’t die like her dad, Elvis!
Photo credit: Getty Images
She’s kicked her pill habit, she’s doing physical therapy and she’s working on her music — with help from her pal Pink!
“It appears Lisa Marie’s finally turned over a new leaf, and not a moment too soon,” a longtime associate told The National ENQUIRER. “She finally realized that she was killing herself, and decided that she didn’t want to end up like her dad!
“Lisa Marie has also gotten support from friends like Pink, who’s encouraged her to get back into singing and songwriting to deal with her demons. And instead of popping pills to deal with her pain, Lisa Marie is seeing a physical therapist! Things are finally looking up for her!”
Sources told The ENQUIRER exclusively that Lisa Marie has tentatively agreed to allow Michael unsupervised visitation, while she’ll get overnight visitation with their twin girls, Harper and Finley, 8, who are currently with her mom, Priscilla.
“Everyone feels Lisa Marie’s turned a corner,” said the source, but adds cautiously. “Now we’ll see whether she can stay on the straight and narrow!”
