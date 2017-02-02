1 of 7

FameFlynet FameFlynet Lindsay Lohan has sparked rumors that she converted to Islam after recently visiting Turkey — and sent mixed messages while rocking out at her own nightclub in Greece! The National ENQUIRER caught Lindsay looking all kinds of moods while dancing to music and wrapping a hoodie around her like a headscarf!

FameFlynet FameFlynet The troubled actress started rumors when she deleted all the pics on her precious Instagram page and left a prayer in Arabic — just as she began to step out in a headscarf while also sporting fashionable boots! Lindsay still had people guessing as she looked like she was reliving her glory days in Los Angeles.

FameFlynet FameFlynet Instead, Lindsay has tried to straighten out her life while settling in Athens with her on-again/off-again boyfriend Dennis Papageorgiou. But, as covered by The ENQUIRER, Lindsay is also still sentimental for Hollywood stardom, and is pestering studio executives for a sequel to 2004's "Mean Girls."

Sources report that Lindsay has even written a script and is pestering the original filmmakers — scriptwriter Tina Fey and her "Saturday Night Live" boss Lorne Michaels — to green-light it. "I know [they] are busy, but I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it," vowed Lindsay.

FameFlynet FameFlynet But The ENQUIRER's own Rob Shuter reports that Lohan is about to get snubbed by “Mean Girls 2” — as Tina makes plans to make the movie without Lindsay! “Tina is busy turning the original film into a stage musical for Broadway,” a source told Shuter.

FameFlynet FameFlynet "After that is done," added the source, "[Tina] plans to turn to writing a sequel, but has no intention of working with Lindsay again...At the moment, it is just an idea and no casting has been made — but it will not include Lindsay.”