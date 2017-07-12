‘AGT’ Winner Arrested For Domestic Violence

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.
became a star after winning "America’s Got Talent" in 2011 — but now he's been busted for hitting his baby mama with a golf club!
Landau — reportedly still married to his wife Jennifer (pictured) — was arrested in Whitman, W.Va., on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery and domestic assault. An argument reportedly began between Landau and the mother of his 6-month-old child about caring for the infant.
Cops say that the jazz singer slapped the woman and hit her under her left eye with a golf club. Landau, however, later told reporters that the woman was originally attacking him with both the golf club and a knife.
“In defending myself,” he said in a statement, “she obtained some bruises and swelling on her face. I did not strike her.” The singer added: “I apologize to my fans everywhere and to the people of Logan County and West Virginia for this incident. It should never have happened.”
