Kristoff St. John Tragedy — Suicidal Soap Star’s Murder Mystery

Kristoff St. John, star of the long-running soap opera "The Young and the Restless," was put away in a psychiatric hold after allegedly threatening to kill himself — with the beloved soap idol in torment over the suspicious suicide of his son!

Cops were called after Kristoff had reportedly sent photographs of himself with a gun to his head on Oct. 19, and they confiscated two firearms before sending the troubled star off for a mental evaluation. Tragically, the two-year anniversary of his son's own suicide is approaching on Nov. 23 — and, as revealed by The National ENQUIRER , Kristoff is convinced that Julian St. John was murdered! Photo credit: Getty Images

Kristoff and his ex-wife Mia filed a March 2015 lawsuit against the La Casa Psychiatric Health Clinic in Long Beach, Calif. — where Julian, 24, was found dead in a bathroom with a bag over his head. The troubled young schizophrenic had battled drug and alcohol addiction. But, said their lawyer, "Julian had no illegal drugs or alcohol in his system when he died."

But, attorney Mark Geragos told The ENQUIRER, "Julian called his mother shortly before his death and said another patient might kill him. Then he was found dead." Geragos addded: "Julian entered the facility to get better, not to end his life." L.A. detectives had even reportedly reopened the investigation after video was found of people going in and out of Julian's room after the call to his mother. Photo credit: Getty Images

"Our son was the light of our lives, an artist with a beautiful mind and spirit," Kristoff and Mia said in a statement shortly after their son's death, "He fought long and hard against an illness for which there is no cure." Added an insider at the time: "Kristoff is devastated...he keeps saying he should have done more to help." Photo credit: Getty Images