Kristen Stewart’s Three-Way Girl Romp

Kristen Stewart has been caught double-dipping with her lady loves! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Just weeks after setting up house with Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell, the “Twilight” vamp was caught sneaking around with ex-gal pal Alicia Cargile!“It definitely looked like something was going on,” snitched a spywitness, who spotted Kristen doing the walk of shame outside Alicia’s Los Angeles pad — wearing the same clothes as the day before! A mere week later, KStew and statuesque Stella jetted into Paris, holding hands. They were photographed cuddling while Kristen took a break from a photo shoot. Photo credit: Getty Images

Kristen has a rep for stepping out on her squeezes — both male and female! In 2012, she cheated on then-boyfriend and “Twilight” co-star Robert Pattinson with married “Snow White and the Huntsman” director Rupert Sanders. In 2014, she hooked up with Alicia, who was working as her assistant. They split in October 2015, and the actress then jumped into a passionate romance with French singer and actress SoKo. Photo credit: Getty Images