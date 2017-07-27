Kris Jenner’s Butt Is A Ticking Time Bomb

No butts about it: reality TV star Kris Jenner ’s gluteus has gone maximus! Photo credit: Getty Images/Mega

“I do think Kris Jenner had a butt augmentation,” Dr. Zara Harutyunyan of Cosmetic Rejuvenation Medical Center in L.A. tells The ENQUIRER. Photo credit: Mega

“It seems to be a Brazilian butt lift , which combines liposuction from one part of the body with gluteal reshaping to enhance the buttocks using unwanted fat from other parts of the body. This treatment gives more of a sculpted and natural lift.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Youn, who is known as America’s Holistic Plastic Surgeon, adds, “It’s possible she’s undergone either a Brazilian butt lift or placement of buttock implants.” Photo credit: Mega

Either way, Kris’ puffed-up posterior could be hazardous to her health! “Her butt has been enhanced immensely!" says plastic surgeon Dr. Lyle Back, who has not treated her. “But the Kardashians do everything to excess, especially in that area. And wasn’t it Kris who said that she’d never ask her daughters to do anything she wouldn’t do?” Photo credit: Mega

However, such huge implants could shift, he warns: “Larger implants have a greater likelihood of pressing on a sciatic nerve and causing damage to the back. They’re also subject to bacteria and potentially deadly infection. Photo credit: Mega