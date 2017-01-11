1 of 5
MEGA/InStar
MEGA/InStar
French police could be headed back to square one after releasing three suspects in the Kim Kardashian robbery case today. Authorities had rounded up 17 local thugs in connection with the brutal $10 million robbery that left the reality-star traumatized.
InStar
InStar
But Parisian law requires potential suspects to be let suspect go if charges aren't brought in 96 hours, and the clock ran out on the first of the detainees. Her own Parisian chauffeur was among those released, along with his brother and one more suspect.
InStar
InStar
Michael Madar, 40, and his 27-year-old brother Gary Madar were both employees of the car service being used by Kim on the night of the robbery. (Gary Madar is seen here with Bruce Jenner in 2014.)
InStar
InStar
Authorities haven't confirmed who was working with Kim the night that she was dropped off at her posh apartment in Oct., 2016, and later terrorized by robbers who broke in after she answered a late-night knock at her door.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
The late-night raid paid off with $10 million in cash and jewelry taken from Kim. Only five robbers broke into her apartment, but prosecutors announced they'd arrested an entire gang of criminals ranging in age from 23 to 73 years old, thanks to new DNA evidence.
X
Share this: