1 of 5

MEGA/InStar MEGA/InStar French police could be headed back to square one after releasing three suspects in the Kim Kardashian robbery case today. Authorities had rounded up 17 local thugs in connection with the brutal $10 million robbery that left the reality-star traumatized.

InStar InStar But Parisian law requires potential suspects to be let suspect go if charges aren't brought in 96 hours, and the clock ran out on the first of the detainees. Her own Parisian chauffeur was among those released, along with his brother and one more suspect.

InStar InStar Bruce Jenner in 2014.) Michael Madar, 40, and his 27-year-old brother Gary Madar were both employees of the car service being used by Kim on the night of the robbery. (Gary Madar is seen here within 2014.)

InStar InStar Authorities haven't confirmed who was working with Kim the night that she was dropped off at her posh apartment in Oct., 2016, and later terrorized by robbers who broke in after she answered a late-night knock at her door.