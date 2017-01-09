1 of 6

Getty Images Getty Images “It didn’t take a lot of time,” insisted public spokesman Luc Poignant. “It took three months, and three months in this kind of investigation is quite short.” Kim was terrorized during the early hours of Oct. 3, with five men breaking into the apartment where she was staying. They reportedly took $9 million worth of jewelry before fleeing.

MEGA/NatENQ MEGA/NatENQ The arrests come after The National ENQUIRER published shocking stills that reportedly revealed the face of one of the robbers! In a bombshell world exclusive, The ENQUIRER obtained a copy of alleged security camera footage taken of the grim events, including video of a creep caught dragging a blond woman.

Getty Images Getty Images The ENQUIRER source, who has links to the French underworld, said the thieves demanded hotel staffers hand over video from the property’s cameras, and intended to erase evidence of the heist. But since that fateful night, the thieves had reportedly shown the video to fellow crooks — allowing The ENQUIRER to view a copy, and possibly helping lead to their own arrest!

Getty Images Getty Images “The robbers were storming the room, and the video shows Kim’s friend or nanny being held by one of them,” an insider revealed. “At the time, Kim was in her bedroom, where there weren’t any cameras. She didn’t come out to help her friend, but you can see that it was very violent!”