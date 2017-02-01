1 of 5
Kim Kardashian had fans are buzzing as she went to social media to hint at a third child with Kanye West. Fans were flipping out even as Kim added that she was "definitely not" pregnant — yet! It's the latest twist as Kim tries to rebuild her life while recovering from a brutal robbery in Paris. The National ENQUIRER even recently revealed that the celebrity couple has brought in a sex coach to work on their marriage as Kim fights a reproductive disease!
The baby talk began when Kim went to social media to talk to fans, and re-Tweeted a note that said: "RT if you're getting pregnant in time for the Kim + Kanye kids line launch." Kim's response added a series of happy faces and even an image of a woman holding her hand up in agreement. "Are you saying you're pregnant, Kim?" asked one excited follower.
"Def not," replied Kim, in a post followed by another happy face — but the rumors only became more animated as Kim announced that she had joined Kanye in designing a fashion line for children. The ENQUIRER, however, recently had the scoop on Kim's latest obstacle, as she recovered from the Paris robbery just in time to face a reproductive health crisis!
In a bombshell world exclusive, The ENQUIRER revealed Kim has been diagnosed with a debilitating reproductive disease known as endometriosis. The mother of two “has been experiencing terrible pain,” said the insider — with medical experts adding that endometriosis causes tissue to grow outside the uterus, leading to “severe” pain for the victim. The disorder can become a complicating factor in infertility, which Kim already had to face while trying to get pregnant with their son Saint.
“Kim is following her doctor’s orders and working through it, but a lot of people around her are scared,” one insider said. The star's rep, Ina Treciokas, denied Kim has the condition, saying: “This is false” — while top New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer confirmed endometriosis can be “very painful and can be a surgical emergency.” Meanwhile, plenty of Kim's fans are convinced she's still ready to fight for one more child — noting that the images Kim posted included a baby girl in pigtails!
