Struggling Kenny Rogers Joined By Dolly For Swan Song

Country legends reunite for ailing star's final performance!

Kenny Rogers is fighting to make it through his farewell tour — but the ailing superstar is being joined for his last hurrah by Dolly Parton!

Dolly has agreed to be one of the special guests gathering for Kenny's final concert appearance, scheduled for Oct. 25 in Nashville. The diva is rushing to her close friend's side as the "Gambler" star is fighting to the finish, as well — battling excruciating back pain and facing cancer fears!

As earlier reported by The National ENQUIRER, heartbroken fans have been shocked to see Kenny fighting to make it through his final shows. But the superstar is expected to rally with Dolly at his side — who's joining her longtime musical partner just as her own marriage is said to be on the rocks!

Kenny's denied bombshell reports of an affair with Dolly in the past — insisting instead: “We just teased each other and flirted with each other for 30 years!”

Kenny will also have his longtime wife Wanda at his side for the show that marks his retirement — although the singing legend is warning: “I’m not sure how many more years I’ve got!”

