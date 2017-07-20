Kelly Ripa Vs. Megyn Kelly: Talking Heads Go To War

“Kelly regrets the day she let Megyn be her guest co-host. She wishes she’d never let that woman use her as a stepping-stone on her own soundstage ,” a snitch spilled to The ENQUIRER. Photo credit: Getty Images

It was Kelly who invited Megyn to join ABC’s “Live!” on Nov. 9 — the day after Donald Trump won the presidency. “That show gave Megyn an audience massive enough to convince NBC that she was the right woman to lead their news crew,” dished an industry source. Photo credit: Getty Images

“Megyn was happy-pappy sitting next to Kelly, but then she turned around and used that segment and Kelly’s ratings magic to seal the lucrative deal with NBC .” Kelly is even more incensed that she’ll go head-to-head with Megyn when her new NBC show airs opposite “Live!” in the 9 a.m. time slot! Photo credit: Getty Images

An insider claimed: “Kelly’s prepared to tell her audience that Megyn has resorted to plastic surgery, wigs and even spanx to make herself look like something she’s not for the camera!” Photo credit: Getty Images

Kelly is not one to cross, according to insiders who said she’s already soured on her new camera-hogging co-host Ryan Seacrest , amid sagging ratings. Ryan brazenly “talks over her” on the air and has snared a “producer title, thinking it’s his ticket to taking over,” blabbed an on-set snitch. Photo credit: Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution/Pawel Kaminski

His scheming has triggered a bitter feud, and the co-hosts barely speak off-camera. “They smile for the cameras, but during commercial breaks, Kelly’s face turns to stone,” said the snitch. Photo credit: Getty Images