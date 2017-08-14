Just Pals?

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom — Reunited

Celebrity couple get all revved up for an Ed Sheeran concert!

By
View gallery 5
BACKGRID
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom — Reunited
1 of 5
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were reunited in Los Angeles for an Ed Sheeran concert — sparking plenty of speculation over whether they've rekindled their romance!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Katy and the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star had made a big splash as a celebrity couple back in 2016, including Orlando baring his naked body while rowing his pop starlet around Italy.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

But after plenty of displays of public affection, Katy and Orlando ended up struggling through a summer romance — with The National ENQUIRER catching Orlando out with younger pop diva Selena Gomez

Photo credit: Getty Images

The very single Katy clearly remained on good terms with Orlando, though — and even gave him a decent listing alongside her ex John Mayer when asked in an interview to rank her recent boyfriends.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

  Orlando was at #2, while the singularly-named recording artist Diplo made her bottom ranking. But now it looks like Orlando has a second chance to rev up to #1 in the pole position!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments