Just Pals? Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom — Reunited Celebrity couple get all revved up for an Ed Sheeran concert! By National ENQUIRER Staff Aug 14, 2017 @ 13:23PM

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were reunited in Los Angeles for an Ed Sheeran concert — sparking plenty of speculation over whether they've rekindled their romance!

Katy and the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star had made a big splash as a celebrity couple back in 2016, including Orlando baring his naked body while rowing his pop starlet around Italy.

But after plenty of displays of public affection, Katy and Orlando ended up struggling through a summer romance — with The National ENQUIRER catching Orlando out with younger pop diva Selena Gomez

The very single Katy clearly remained on good terms with Orlando, though — and even gave him a decent listing alongside her ex John Mayer when asked in an interview to rank her recent boyfriends.

Orlando was at #2, while the singularly-named recording artist Diplo made her bottom ranking. But now it looks like Orlando has a second chance to rev up to #1 in the pole position!