Kathie Lee & Hoda: Daytime Divas At War

The catty quarreling began when Hoda became a mom, adopting baby girl Haley (center, amid Today hosts) in February, and freezing out Kathie Lee. “Hoda has culled her friends and is only keeping in touch with people who either have new kids or can help her career,” says a second source. Kathie Lee is especially hurt because “she was there every step of the way” during Hoda’s adoption. “She even thought she’d be asked to be godmom, but to virtually ditch her for a whole new group of friends has really upset her,” the source adds. “ Hoda’s even stopped drinking . Kathie’s extremely hurt and when she’s tipsy her anger explodes.”