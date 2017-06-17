Kate Upton Looks Flawless During Studio Svedka Party In LA

Kate Upton attended STUDIO SVEDKA, celebrating SVEDKA Vodka’s bold new flavor, Blue Raspberry. Thursday night in Los Angeles, actress and modelattended, celebrating SVEDKA Vodka’s bold new flavor, Blue Raspberry. Photo credit: InStar

Erika Jayne and a DJ set by actress and singer Rumer Willis. Upton enjoyed a performance by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills starand a DJ set by actress and singer Photo credit: InStar

The singer was also joined by sister Tallulah Willis. Photo credit: InStar

Throughout the night, guests sipped on signature SVEDKA Blue Raspberry cocktails, snacked on treats passed by electro-retro roller girls and indulged in bright blue and pink SVEDKA-spiked ice cream. Photo credit: InStar

In between Jayne’s performance, guests also enjoyed the Overheard LA photo booth and shared their custom @overheardla memes. Photo credit: InStar

The two have even bought a home together! Photo credit: InStar

Justin Verlander, after getting engaged in 2016. As readers know, 25-year-old Upton is still planning her wedding to longtime boyfriend Photo credit: InStar

There's no doubting this curvy bombshell is more than ready to walk down the aisle. Photo credit: InStar