Fiery Photos!

Kate Upton Looks Flawless During Studio Svedka Party In LA

Kate Upton Looks Flawless During Studio Svedka Party In LA

By
Kate Upton Looks Flawless During Studio Svedka Party In LA
1 of 10
Thursday night in Los Angeles, actress and model Kate Upton attended STUDIO SVEDKA, celebrating SVEDKA Vodka’s bold new flavor, Blue Raspberry.

Photo credit: InStar

Upton enjoyed a performance by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and a DJ set by actress and singer Rumer Willis.

Photo credit: InStar

The model looked flawless in a blue Roland Mouret dress with YSL shoes, while Willis opted for a bright pink Styland blazer, Zac Posen top, Naked Wardrobe skirt and Louboutin shoes.

Photo credit: InStar

The singer was also joined by sister Tallulah Willis.

Photo credit: InStar

Throughout the night, guests sipped on signature SVEDKA Blue Raspberry cocktails, snacked on treats passed by electro-retro roller girls and indulged in bright blue and pink SVEDKA-spiked ice cream.

Photo credit: InStar

In between Jayne’s performance, guests also enjoyed the Overheard LA photo booth and shared their custom @overheardla memes.

Photo credit: InStar

The two have even bought a home together!

Photo credit: InStar

As readers know, 25-year-old Upton is still planning her wedding to longtime boyfriend Justin Verlander, after getting engaged in 2016.

Photo credit: InStar

There's no doubting this curvy bombshell is more than ready to walk down the aisle.

Photo credit: InStar

How do you think the bride-to-be looked at the SVEDKA party? Sound off in the comment section.

Photo credit: InStar

Comments