1 of 6

Getty Images Getty Images Kate Middleton are on the hot throne after Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, learned a high-paid nanny has their tots speaking Spanish better than English! Palace insiders say Prince Charles’ snobbish wife is furious over the tots’ bilingual upbringing! Prince William and his brideare on the hot throne after, learned a high-paid nanny has their tots speaking Spanish better than English! Palace insiders say Prince Charles’ snobbish wife is furious over the tots’ bilingual upbringing!

Getty Images Getty Images “Camilla can’t stop talking about it,” said a palace spy. “She’s using it to keep Wills and Kate from inheriting the throne! She says, ‘Prince George is the future king, and to have him jabbering in Spanish instead of his native tongue is an abomination!’”

Getty Images Getty Images The spy says Camilla even uses British history to support her case. “She told me: ‘We sunk the Spanish Armada 500 years ago to insure Britain’s future monarchs speak the King’s English! Do we need any more proof William and Kate are unfit to rule?’”

Getty Images Getty Images Queen Elizabeth cuts As previously covered by The National ENQUIRER , the royals are battling over who takes over the throne as an ailingcuts back her duties . William and Kate pay Maria Borrallo — who trained at a top nanny school in Britain — $65,000 a year, plus room and board at the palace — to care for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Getty Images Getty Images Camilla was originally sent reeling after a friend of the nanny gave an interview, proclaiming: “Maria says little George and Charlotte are good with their Spanish — better than English!” Queen Elizabeth has heard their children speaking in Spanish, but a palace source says Her Highness is so aged, “she just thinks they’re just babbling in baby talk.”