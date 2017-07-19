Kate Jackson: The Scandal That Killed Her Career

Kate's career had floundered after being fired from her hit show in 1979, declaring: “I got tired of them and they got tired of me.” But in 1999, her bizarre behavior couldn't be hidden anymore! Photo credit: Getty Images

The ENQUIRER was there when Kate was caught weaving and staggering on the set of the Lifetime series "Twice in a Lifetime" — playing a woman given a second chance after her death. "Kate couldn't walk by herself and needed help to get to her trailer," said an insider. "She was very wobbly and had to be led around." Photo credit: Getty Images

The eyewitness also said that Kate was laughing and waving at the shocked onlookers — but Kate insisted that she had only been dehydrated! "I am not a drunk," she told The ENQUIRER in an exclusive interview — adding: "I don't smoke, I don't drink, I don't do drugs and I try to be a good mom!" Photo credit: Getty Images

"I wouldn't do anything to jeopardize my health," added the breast cancer survivor (seen here in 2016) — but reports of the troubled shoot still did damage to Kate's career. After starring in 14 TV-movies during the '90s, the veteran actress began to struggle for roles. Photo credit: NatENQ

She hasn't appeared before the cameras since an episode of "Criminal Minds" in 2007. Kate finally went public with her addictions in 2003 — saying that she became hooked on painkillers that were prescribed for her after a car crash. Photo credit: Getty Images

She's also postponed a planned autobiography from 2011 to 2015 — to a current 2020 publication date. Insiders told The ENQUIRER that Kate's plans for the book include blasting the family of her "Charlie's Angels" costar Farrah Fawcett — claiming relatives banned her from visiting Farrah on her deathbed in 2009. Photo credit: Getty Images