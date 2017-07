Kanye West and Jay-Z are embroiled in an old-fashioned beef — and it's getting ugly fast! Photo credit: Getty Images

Kanye has cut ties with Jay-Z's music streaming service "Tidal" in a dispute over money, complaining the company owes him over $3 million following the release of his exclusive album release on the platform, titled, "The Life Of Pablo." West's lawyer fired off a letter to Tidal's legal reps alleging the company was in breach and his contract was terminated. Photo credit: Getty Images

After some back and forth between the two sides proved fruitless, a second letter declaring the contract was over was sent. Although West's album is said to have helped lift Tidal’s subscriber numbers from 1 million to 2.5 million, the company failed to give him a bonus that was allegedly agreed upon and also failed to reimburse West for a number of music videos. Photo credit: Getty Images

In retaliation, the streaming service has threatened to sue him — maintaining the rapper failed to deliver on various contractual obligations — if he tries to join forces with another streaming service! West's recent tour had to be cut short when the rapper suffered from a mental breakdown , which saw Kanye unleashed rants alleging that Jay-Z didn't reach out after wife Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in a Paris hotel. Photo credit: Getty Images