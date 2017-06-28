kaley cuoco mayim bialik dating

Kaley Cuoco Plays Matchmaker For Mayim Bialik

'Big Bang' beauty seeks set-up for wallflower cast-mate!

Kaley Cuoco Plays Matchmaker For Mayim Bialik
Kaley Cuoco and “Big Bang” co-star Mayim Bialik have put aside any issues of who's paid too much — and now Kaley wants to help Mayim find “a nice Jewish man!”

“Kaley will get Mayim all made up and they’ll go somewhere where they can dance and let their hair down,” a source told The National ENQUIRER.

Kaley’s an old pro on the dating scene — even hooking up with co-star Johnny Galecki and marrying and splitting with tennis player Ryan Sweeting within two years!

Mayim, a real-life neuroscientist with a Ph.D. from UCLA, is a lot like her character on the show, Dr. Amy Fowler. “She’s smart and sweet but socially awkward,” explained the spy.
“Kaley wants to get Mayim a whole new wardrobe and take her out on the prowl," said the source. "She wants Mayim to ‘Blossom’ again!”

