Fixer Upper! Kaley Cuoco Plays Matchmaker For Mayim Bialik 'Big Bang' beauty seeks set-up for wallflower cast-mate! By National ENQUIRER Staff Jun 28, 2017 @ 16:00PM Jun 28, 2017 @ 16:00PM Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)View gallery 5Getty Images Kaley Cuoco Plays Matchmaker For Mayim Bialik 1 of 5 1 of 5Kaley Cuoco and “Big Bang” co-star Mayim Bialik have put aside any issues of who's paid too much — and now Kaley wants to help Mayim find “a nice Jewish man!”Photo credit: Getty Images2 of 5“Kaley will get Mayim all made up and they’ll go somewhere where they can dance and let their hair down,” a source told The National ENQUIRER.Photo credit: Getty Images3 of 5Kaley’s an old pro on the dating scene — even hooking up with co-star Johnny Galecki and marrying and splitting with tennis player Ryan Sweeting within two years!Photo credit: Getty Images4 of 5Mayim, a real-life neuroscientist with a Ph.D. from UCLA, is a lot like her character on the show, Dr. Amy Fowler. “She’s smart and sweet but socially awkward,” explained the spy. 5 of 5“Kaley wants to get Mayim a whole new wardrobe and take her out on the prowl," said the source. "She wants Mayim to ‘Blossom’ again!”Photo credit: Getty Images Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Kaley Cuoco and “Big Bang” co-star Mayim Bialik have put aside any issues of who's paid too much — and now Kaley wants to help Mayim find “a nice Jewish man!”Photo credit: Getty Images“Kaley will get Mayim all made up and they’ll go somewhere where they can dance and let their hair down,” a source told The National ENQUIRER.Photo credit: Getty ImagesKaley’s an old pro on the dating scene — even hooking up with co-star Johnny Galecki and marrying and splitting with tennis player Ryan Sweeting within two years!Photo credit: Getty ImagesMayim, a real-life neuroscientist with a Ph.D. from UCLA, is a lot like her character on the show, Dr. Amy Fowler. “She’s smart and sweet but socially awkward,” explained the spy.“Kaley wants to get Mayim a whole new wardrobe and take her out on the prowl," said the source. "She wants Mayim to ‘Blossom’ again!”Photo credit: Getty Images Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Share Johnny Galecki Kaley Cuoco Comments