On-The-Scene Photos! Justin Bieber Runs Down Photographer Outside Of Church! Born-again pop star was driving from services in Beverly Hills! By National ENQUIRER Staff Jul 27, 2017 @ 9:07AM

Justin Bieber abruptly canceled his concert tour for "the state of his soul and well-being" — and then ran over a photographer while leaving church!

These shocking photos capture the mayhem that followed as the supposedly-reformed pop star left the Saban Church in Beverly Hills, which also hosts church services on Wednesday nights at 8 pm.

Justin stayed at the scene until police arrived, with the 57-year-old photographer rushed to a local hospital.

In a fortunate break for Bieber, it was later reported that the photographer had been entered into the hospital with injuries that were "non-life threatening."

Bieber, meanwhile, continues to enjoy his sudden summer vacation — with rumors increasing that the troubled singer is considering leaving behind showbiz to start his own church!