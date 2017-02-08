1 of 6

The lost manuscript — entitled “Judy and I: My Life with Judy Garland” — had Luft revealing: "They would make Judy’s life miserable on set by putting their hands under her dress." Judy, only 16 at the time of filming, could still be intimidated by her diminutive co-stars, too, with Luft noting: "The men were 40 or more years old!”

Getty Images Getty Images “They thought they could get away with anything because they were so small,” added Luft — and even Judy herself backed him up with her own tales of the Munchkins' bad behavior. In a 1962 TV interview with Jack Parr, she complained they “were drunks. They got smashed every night, and the police used to scoop them up in butterfly nets!”

Sadly, the Munchkins' wild behavior was an open secret in Hollywood — and even became the basis for a 1981 comedy called "Under the Rainbow," starring a drugged-out Carrie Fisher as a woman in charge of hiding away their drunken antics. And the abusive behavior by the Munchkins only made Judy more miserable on the real-life set.

The actress had already tried to avoid working on "Wizard," but finally joined the cast after Shirley Temple wasn't available. Then her fragile ego was weakened even more when she got ready to work. The MGM bosses “tried to make me look as much like Shirley as possible," complained Judy. "I was fat, had crooked teeth, straight black hair and the wrong kind of nose!"