1 of 4
Files/AKM-GSI
Files/AKM-GSI
Liza Minnelli is moving Judy Garland's remains from a New York mausoleum to a Hollywood cemetery — and friends fear that the fading star is preparing for her own funeral! The body of Liza's famous mom has been in New York ever since the troubled's actress' death in 1969 from a barbiturate overdose. Now sources say that Liza requested the move to Hollywood from the crowded cemetery so the two can be buried next to each other!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Insiders say that Judy's resting space at Ferncliff Cemetery in Greenburgh didn't have space for Judy's three children — which include Lorna Luft, 64, and 61-year-old Joey Luft. But Liza made the final request even as her own close friends fear the star is in her sad final days! People was first to report the big news.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
The National ENQUIRER caught Liza relying on a wheelchair in April 2016 — and friends first became concerned after the Oscar-winner sold her luxurious New York apartment for a rented Los Angeles home. Shortly afterwards, one pal received a bizarre phone message in which Liza seemed to be bidding farewell to close pals and adoring fans.
“I wouldn’t be who I am without you, any of you — and, on top of that, I just remember all of the goodness and all of the kind wishes and the support and the friendship,” Liza said in the message released shortly after she turned 70 years old in March 2016. "It was chilling listening to it,” an insider told The ENQUIRER. “Liza sounded like she was saying farewell!”
X
Share this: