Insiders say that Judy's resting space at Ferncliff Cemetery in Greenburgh didn't have space for Judy's three children — which include, 64, and 61-year-old Joey Luft. But Liza made the final request even as her own close friends fear the star is in her sad final days! People was first to report the big news.

“I wouldn’t be who I am without you, any of you — and, on top of that, I just remember all of the goodness and all of the kind wishes and the support and the friendship,” Liza said in the message released shortly after she turned 70 years old in March 2016. "It was chilling listening to it,” an insider told The ENQUIRER. “Liza sounded like she was saying farewell!”