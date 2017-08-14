Joseph Bologna Dead At 82

Actor and screenwriter Joseph Bologna — who was part of one of Hollywood's most beloved couples with wife Renée Taylor — passed away at the age of 82 on Sunday, August 13, in Duarte, Calif.
Joseph had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2014. He got his start working with Renée — who he married in 1965 — on the play "Lovers and Other Strangers." The adaptation became a hit film in 1970, although the screenwriters didn't appear in the movie.
Joseph and Renée then wrote costarring roles for themselves in 1971's "Made For Each Other," launching a long career as a character actor in movies including "My Favorite Year." He was also a regular presence on television, including two turns with wife Renée on her hit sitcom "The Nanny." The couple had just celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary on August 7.
