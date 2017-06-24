Chip Off The Block! Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Getting In Shape Joseph Baena shows off buff bod on beach jog! By National ENQUIRER Staff Jun 24, 2017 @ 15:48PM Jun 24, 2017 @ 15:48PM Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)View gallery 5BACKGRID/Getty Images Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Getting In Shape 1 of 5 1 of 5Joseph Baena, Arnold Schwarzenegger's 19-year-old son with former housekeeper Mildred 'Patty' Baena, shows off his toned body while jogging with friends on the beach in Malibu, CA!Photo credit: BACKGRID2 of 5Joseph Baena, Arnold Schwarzenegger's 19-year-old son with former housekeeper Mildred 'Patty' Baena, shows off his toned body while jogging with friends on the beach in Malibu, CA!Photo credit: BACKGRID3 of 5Joseph Baena, Arnold Schwarzenegger's 19-year-old son with former housekeeper Mildred 'Patty' Baena, shows off his toned body while jogging with friends on the beach in Malibu, CA!Photo credit: BACKGRID4 of 5Joseph Baena, Arnold Schwarzenegger's 19-year-old son with former housekeeper Mildred 'Patty' Baena, shows off his toned body while jogging with friends on the beach in Malibu, CA!Photo credit: BACKGRID 5 of 5Joseph Baena, Arnold Schwarzenegger's 19-year-old son with former housekeeper Mildred 'Patty' Baena, shows off his toned body while jogging with friends on the beach in Malibu, CA!Photo credit: BACKGRID Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Joseph Baena, Arnold Schwarzenegger's 19-year-old son with former housekeeper Mildred 'Patty' Baena, shows off his toned body while jogging with friends on the beach in Malibu, CA!Photo credit: BACKGRIDJoseph Baena, Arnold Schwarzenegger's 19-year-old son with former housekeeper Mildred 'Patty' Baena, shows off his toned body while jogging with friends on the beach in Malibu, CA!Photo credit: BACKGRIDJoseph Baena, Arnold Schwarzenegger's 19-year-old son with former housekeeper Mildred 'Patty' Baena, shows off his toned body while jogging with friends on the beach in Malibu, CA!Photo credit: BACKGRIDJoseph Baena, Arnold Schwarzenegger's 19-year-old son with former housekeeper Mildred 'Patty' Baena, shows off his toned body while jogging with friends on the beach in Malibu, CA!Photo credit: BACKGRIDJoseph Baena, Arnold Schwarzenegger's 19-year-old son with former housekeeper Mildred 'Patty' Baena, shows off his toned body while jogging with friends on the beach in Malibu, CA!Photo credit: BACKGRID Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Share Comments