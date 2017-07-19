JonBenet Ramsey Murder: New Evidence Points To Killer

JonBenet Ramsey has been solved — thanks to a witness stepping forward with explosive new evidence! After more than 20 long years, the chilling murder of six-year-old beauty queen has been solved — thanks to a witness stepping forward with explosive new evidence! Photo credit: Getty Images/Files

Keith Schwinaman, who's serving a 32-year sentence in Colorado's Crowley County Correctional Facility for three attacks on women that are spookily similar to the circumstances surrounding JonBenet's Dec. 25, 1996, sex slaying. The National ENQUIRER can now follow up on its earlier reporting to reveal blockbuster evidence points to the killer as, who's serving a 32-year sentence in Colorado's Crowley County Correctional Facility for three attacks on women that are spookily similar to the circumstances surrounding JonBenet's Dec. 25, 1996, sex slaying.

And yet, he stops short of fingering Schwinaman — who can never be brought to justice for the blond tyke's murder due to a plea deal! In return for guilty pleas in three sex attacks and accepting a 30-year sentence, bungling prosecutors agreed he could never be forced to submit his DNA to see if he committed other crimes — like JonBenet's murder

Schwinaman was in the area when JonBenet was killed in the basement of her home, and his ex-wife Heather Kubes insists she can't give him "a 100 percent alibi" for the tragic Dec. 25-26 time span when the child was killed. "It wasn't unusual for him to disappear for a few hours and have no explanation for it," she says. "I have no idea what he was capable of. I think anything is possible."

Heather also reveals Schwinaman often wore a cross necklace, which strangely vanished between 1996 and 1998. JonBenet was found wearing a dead-ringer gold necklace.

A year before JonBenet's murder, Schwinaman pled guilty to sexual assault on a child and was given a four-year deferred sentence. Then in 2003, he made the plea deal concerning three sex attacks on gals between 1993 and 1996 — all eerily like JonBenet's case . Two of his victims were bound with rope and the other had her hands duct-taped behind her back.

In one attack, he entered the house by breaking a window. JonBenet's mouth also was duct-taped and her hands bound with a cord. The killer entered the house through a smashed basement window. Incredibly, Schwinaman was in the crosshairs of investigators at the time of the crime, "but what we didn't have was any physical evidence against him," notes retired Boulder detective Bob Whitson.

Karr, a former elementary school teacher who confessed to killing JonBenet in 2006 but was cleared for lack of evidence, now claims he was there the night of her death — with more than one person ! He insists her death "was an accident" and he "tampered with the body" to help cover up the identity of the killer.