JonBenet Ramsey Coverup — Cops Hide The Real Killer

5 of 7

Authorities have been protecting the monster, who is now about 50 years old, in a shameful cover-up. The ENQUIRER learned that just weeks before the pint-size blonde died, the twisted creep entered a guilty plea to one count of sexual assault on a child, which resulted in 12 years of probation. In May 2000, he violated probation and was sentenced to two and a half years behind bars. He was required to submit to DNA testing with Colorado authorities. A few years later, during another sex-assault trial, he made the plea bargain that put him away for three decades, but — he avoided the death penalty in the JonBenet case, which his ex-wife says was one of his pet obsessions.

Photo credit: Getty Images/Files