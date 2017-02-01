1 of 5
Johnny Depp lives like a movie star — who's lost his mind! That's the charges made by the ex-managers suing their former client in a new lawsuit. The filing comes after Johnny went after his employees at The Management Group with charges that they had defrauded him out of millions of dollars. The actor claimed in court that TMG staffers had screwed up his finances. In response, the frustrated managers are alleging that Johnny's been wasting his own money on all kinds of crazy indulgences!
The lawsuit says that TMG employees "did everything within their power" to handle all of Johnny's business dealings and demands. Then they start listing how Johnny blew big bucks even as TMG begged the star to "reduce his spending." Claims include Johnny dropping $3 million on a cannon after his pal Hunter S. Thompson died — so he could scatter the acclaimed writer's ashes with a big-league explosion!
Johnny also laid out $200,000 a month for private planes, according to the lawsuit, and dropped $4 million on starting a failed record label. The court documents also says Johnny shelled out $30,000 a month on wine "flown to him from around the world," and has a private worldwide staff of 40 people with a payroll of $300,000 a month!
But the star doesn't seem too selfish, since TMG claims Johnny dropped $10 million just supporting "friends, family, and certain employees!" The movie star also seems to be a big film fan, with TMG saying he has a movie memorabilia collection — including items from Marilyn Monroe and Marlon Brando — that takes up 12 storage facilities!
The suit by TMG even claims that the agency loaned him $5 million in 2012 — amazingly, after Johnny had already made very big bucks playing Captain Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise. TMG also claims that their client never paid back the money. As the ex-managers say in the suit: "No good deed goes unpunished!"
