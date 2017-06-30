John Travolta’s Secret Seaman Love Nest

John Travolta convinced a hunky U.S. Navy man to give up his service career 30 years ago — and shack up with him in a secret California sex den! Photo credit: Getty/Coleman-Rayner

Jonathan Krane (seen here with John in 1990) wrote in a ledger entry dated April 10, 2002. That’s the bombshell claim contained in a secret ledger kept by the “Grease” star’s late business manager, which was obtained by The National ENQUIRER during an exhaustive 10-month probe into John’s illicit double life. “He was in the Navy, and John persuaded him to leave and live with him in Santa Barbara,” Hollywood producer(seen here with John in 1990) wrote in a ledger entry dated April 10, 2002. Photo credit: Getty Images

Although privacy laws prohibit us from naming John’s gay lover, we snapped photos of the sexy seaman as he made moves into the actor’s family home in Ocala, Fla., on June 6 of this year! That tryst occurred around 4:22 p.m. — two hours before John’s private jet took off from his personal runway on the community’s grounds. Photo credit: Getty Images

“John was still having an affair with [REDACTED] at Christmas in 1989, although Kelly was his girlfriend,” Krane filed in a private memo. “John told me that by being gay he really wasn’t turned on by women, but Kelly had a perfect body and Kelly knew about his homosexuality and didn’t care. He told me he needed Kelly as a ‘beard’ because of his affair with [REDACTED].” Photo credit: Getty Images

John and Kelly met in 1987 on set of “The Experts.” They were engaged on New Year’s Eve 1990 and married in September 1991. But in December 1991, John “told me he still had his love affair with [REDACTED], and had bought him a house in Daytona right next to his,” Krane wrote. Before the move, “John called me to ask my advice living with [REDACTED]. I told him just avoid being sexual with [REDACTED] when other people were around.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Public records list both John and his hunky sailor at a modest $100,000 Florida home between 1990 and 1992 — a convenient five-minute drive from the Daytona Beach mansion John shared with Kelly at the time. “John has supported [REDACTED] from 1985 to today,” Krane wrote in 2002. “Although they stopped being lovers [supposedly] when [REDACTED] moved to Florida 10 years ago.” Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

The pair also enjoyed romantic getaways with John’s friends and family, including trips to the Mexican resort of Cabo San Lucas, and Montreal, Canada, plus luxury hotels across America, where they ALWAYS shared the same suite, Krane noted. Photo credit: Getty Images

Reached by phone for comment, the man — who has been married numerous times and lives an otherwise heterosexual lifestyle — confirmed his identity, but hung up when confronted with our story. That prompted John’s attack-dog lawyers to fire off a legal missive on his behalf! Photo credit: Getty Images

The ENQUIRER has also learned that while the lovers were holed up in John’s lavish Santa Barbara estate between 1985 and 1988, TWO employees complained of their sordid “open” sex games. In a journal entry on May 9, 2002, Krane confessed to paying off staffers before they could spill the beans to The ENQUIRER! Photo credit: Getty Images

“John called me in or about May [1987] completely panicked. His housekeeper and cook [a married couple] threatened to tell The National Enquirer about his live-in affair with [REDACTED],” he wrote. “They told John they were disgusted with sex toys, gay magazines and gay paraphernalia John left in the open all over the house. I called the male housekeeper, and he repeated all this to me.” Photo credit: Getty Images

“I called them saying I think I’d be able to get them $25,000 as severance as long as they filed a confidentiality agreement and left California,” wrote Krane. “Obviously, John had already agreed to the sum of money. I hung up. Waited 10 minutes, called them back and told them we had a deal.” Photo credit: Getty Images