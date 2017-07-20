John Travolta Piles On 50 Pounds

John Travolta has gotten so fat, friends, family and medical experts fear the “Saturday Night Fever” star has little hope of stayin’ alive for much longer! Photo credit: Splash/Getty Images

Dr. Stuart Fischer told What’s more, the once-svelte star now finds himself in the danger zone for a host of diseases, including deadly cancers and a heart attack. “It appears that he’s packed on at least 50 pounds,” diet and nutrition experttold The National ENQUIRER

“For someone who used to be a dancer, he now looks like he can’t even walk up a flight of stairs,” said Dr. Fischer, author of “The Park Avenue Diet.” He estimates that 63-year-old John weighs a whopping 265 pounds, “That weight is likely to be catastrophic for a guy his age.”

What’s more, John’s weight may lead him to develop diabetes. “That could lead to a fatal heart episode,” Dr. Fischer cautioned. “The visceral fat that the lower abdomen produces in obesity creates chemicals that promote several different types of cancer,” he revealed. “Among them are prostate, lung and pancreatic cancers — any of which could leave him dead.”

Kelly Preston, right, and daughter Ella, left). While it’s hard to imagine a star of John’s caliber coming to this, he’s actually experienced weight swings before. He first piled on major pounds after the tragic loss in 2009 of his 16-year-old son, Jett (2nd right, with John's wife, right, and daughter, left).

“The truth is, I didn’t know if I was going to make it,” the actor confessed. “Life was no longer interesting to me.” But John did bounce back, dumping some 30 pounds by 2013 and looking like the athletic leading man he used to be

“John rarely hits the gym,” squealed a source close to the star. “And he parties quite a bit whenever he’s away from Kelly.”

This summer, John hits screens in “The Life and Death of John Gotti,” playing the title role of the infamous Mafioso . Like the famous "Teflon Don," a cigar aficionado who died in a Missouri prison after losing a lengthy battle to cancer, John's unhealthy habits could well do him in.