Fidel Castro’s Deathbed Confession: ‘I Killed JFK’

"Castro could barely speak above a whisper at the end," said an American intelligence source with knowledge of the dramatic scene. "But he confessed shortly before his death into the ear of a trusted confidante. It was apparently important to Castro to finally unburden himself of what he had done before meeting his maker!"

The bombshell discovery supports declassified top-secret documents that show the communist tyrant dispatched a Cuban hit man to Texas — where he coldly blew out the brains of the beloved president in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963!

Evil despot Castro — who led a twisted double life of drugs, rape and torture — died Nov. 25 at the age of 90, but an exhaustive investigation by The ENQUIRER has ripped the lid off the secrets the bearded madman took to his grave, including an FBI report that claims accused killer Lee Harvey Oswald was framed!

The Cuban strongman wanted to settle the score with JFK for the bungled CIA-backed Bay of Pigs invasion on April 17, 1961, and multiple attempts to assassinate him. "Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy organized a group to go to Cuba to kill Castro," according to the secret FBI file obtained by The ENQUIRER.

"Elaborate plans involving many people were made," said the papers. "The project almost reached fruition, but Castro became aware of it and arrested people. By pressuring captured suspects, he was able to learn the full details of the plot against him and decided 'if that was the way President Kennedy wanted it, he too could engage in the same tactics!'"

As the president's limo drove past the infamous grassy knoll, Diaz, hidden in the bushes, fired three times with a high-powered rifle that had been provided by local Cuban agents. In addition, The ENQUIRER learned that newly declassified Mexican government documents obtained by a German documentary filmmaker also implicate Castro in the JFK hit.

"[Kennedy] was an enemy of the Cuban Revolution," former Cuban secret agent Oscar Marino said in the 2006 documentary, "Rendezvous With Death." Diaz, who has since died, bragged about his role in JFK's assassination to an associate who later spilled the beans — debunking the "official" Warren Commission Report that concluded Oswald acted alone.