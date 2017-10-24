John Belushi: Tragic Secrets Revealed In Autopsy Report

John Belushi was only 33 when he died in the Chateau Marmont on the Sunset Strip — with the tragic autopsy report revealing how the doomed comic should have enjoyed a long life! Photo credit: Getty Images

At the time of his death on March 5, 1982, Belushi's body was saturated with a lethal mix of cocaine and heroin served up as "speedballs." It was a tragic end to a high-flying lifestyle for the star of hits like "Animal House" and "The Blues Brothers." But, as "Laverne & Shirley" star Penny Marshall later mourned, "I swear, you'd walk down the street with him, and people would hand him drugs. And then he'd do all of them!"

Sadly, Belushi had become a hardcore addict, with Deputy L.A. Medical Examiner Dr. Ronald N. Komblum revealing that "multiple needle tracks were found just below the elbows on both arms," adding: "Death is due to acute cocaine and heroin intoxication." Dr. Kornblum also found traces of marijuana, booze and Actifed in Belushi's system — plus a heartbreaking discovery!

Despite the medical report describing Belushi as a ""well-nourished, obese, young white male," the autopsy for the "Saturday Night Live" star showed no signs of heart disease, clogged arteries or internal problems of any kind. Instead, the report yielded the evidence to arrest drug dealer Cathy Smith for injecting Belushi with the fatal overdose.

Smith soon confessed to her role in Belushi's death to ENQUIRER reporters Tony Brenna and Larry Hale — in a blockbuster exclusive headlined: "I Killed John Belushi: I Didn't Mean To, But I Am Responsible." She claimed the two stars "attacked John's bag — sticking straws in it and sucking the white powder into their noses!"

Then, Smith added, "John started feeling sick again and asked me to kick them out, so I did. They didn't protest. They're gentlemen." Belushi later died in his sleep sometime during the late morning hours of March 5, 1982 — after a friend, William Wallace, found him alone and in a fetal position inside the hotel room at 12:30 pm.