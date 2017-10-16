Jodi Arias: Kill-Crazed Beauty Had An Accomplice

Travis Alexander! In a shocking jailhouse confession, conniving killer Jodi Arias admitted she had an accomplice who helped her savagely slaughter former boyfriend Photo credit: Files/Myspace

These bombshell details could spark a stunning nationwide manhunt for the killer’s partner, who remains in hiding! Arias, now 37, made the jaw-dropping admission to one-time cellmate and confidante Donavan Bering, who submitted to a polygraph examination to prove she is telling the truth! Photo credit: Files

“Jodi Arias had an accomplice when she killed Travis Alexander,” Bering told The ENQUIRER in a world exclusive interview, even describing how she confirmed the timeline with Arias’ evil assistant. Photo credit: Myspace

“[REDACTED] told me Jodi looked like a crazy woman when she was stabbing Travis,” Bering said of a conversation with the accomplice — whose name is being withheld by The ENQUIRER to aid investigators. “This person told me how they had never seen anything like it before.... She was totally maniacal.” Photo credit: Files

On June 4, 2008, Jodi attacked Travis in his Mesa, Ariz., home , after being ditched by the wealthy Mormon businessman, who had taken up with another woman. Bloodied, butchered and nearly decapitated from an ear-to-ear throat-slit, Travis had nearly 30 stab wounds and a gunshot wound to the head. Photo credit: Files

Speaking from an undisclosed location in Arizona, Bering recalled: “[REDACTED] said her eyes were like those of a whole different person, that ‘it was a side of her I had never seen,’ that’s how mad she was at Travis.” Photo credit: Files

In a new development, The ENQUIRER can also reveal that revenge-bent Arias was actually plotting to murder someone else — Travis’ new girlfriend! “She was jealous, but Travis was not the target of the killing,” Bering told The ENQUIRER. “If his girlfriend was there, Travis would be alive today.” Photo credit: Files

Arias was arrested in July 2008 and locked up in the Maricopa County Jail, where she became a cellmate pal with Bering, who at the time was being held on felony arson charges. “We were cellmates for six months until I left, and we pretty much have been in contact every day after that,” Bering told The ENQUIRER. Photo credit: Files

Upon her release, Bering ran Jodi’s social media accounts and posted on-demand messages for the caged control freak that were communicated through visitation or mail. At first, Arias denied any involvement in Travis’ death but later claimed she killed him in self-defense because he was a physically abusive sex fiend! Photo credit: Files

Bering, who described Arias as a master manipulator of men, said her prison pal had convinced the accomplice to accompany her to Travis’ home. As Arias snapped pictures of Travis taking a shower, an argument erupted when she learned he was brushing her off and going out on a date that night with his new gal pal, Bering said. Photo credit: Files

“There was an altercation, and [REDACTED] goes running up the stairs,” Bering told The ENQUIRER. “When [REDACTED] got upstairs, [REDACTED] said Jodi was on Travis’ back, stabbing him. “But [REDACTED] did it all to protect Jodi and was under the impression the fight was started by Travis. Photo credit: Files

“[REDACTED] didn’t know Jodi had started it and, once it was over, was right in the middle of it.” Shanna Hogan, the investigative author of “Picture Perfect: The Jodi Arias Story,” told The ENQUIRER that police initially thought Arias had help based on the sheer brutality of the crime. Photo credit: Files

“Police actually did not believe that it was possible for one person to do it,” she told The ENQUIRER. “When people started pointing the finger at Jodi, one of the officers said, ‘I don’t think that’s possible. I don’t think that small woman can kill him.’ ” Photo credit: Files

But the accomplice theory is supported by the bloodbath and evidence that revealed Travis didn’t die quickly, yet somehow “Jodi didn’t have any injuries on her — beside the one cut on her finger,” the renowned writer said. Photo credit: Files

In fact, a Nebraska man, HJ Blankenship, examined the photos Arias took of Travis right before his death and chillingly spotted the shape of two figures reflected in the victim’s eyeballs! “I am convinced she had somebody there,” he said in 2013, and speculated there may even have been a third! Photo credit: Files