Mega

“She’s been sitting on this book for years, waiting for the right time to unleash it,” said an insider — with Joan admitting that her alcoholism let her husband get away with a series of affairs. “My personality was more shy and retiring,” she said in 1985. “And so rather than get mad or ask questions concerning the rumors about Ted and his girlfriends, or really stand up for myself at all, it was easier for me to just go and have a few drinks and calm myself down.” But now time’s running out for Joan to tell her side of the story!