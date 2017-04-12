1 of 5
Joan Kennedy — the bitter and boozing first wife of Ted Kennedy — is rocking the Kennedy political dynasty with her plans for a deathbed tell- all to expose the clan’s darkest secrets! Insiders told The National ENQUIRER that the faded socialite, haunted by the betrayal of her cheating late spouse, is feverishly scribbling page after page during the wee hours of the night in a race against time. “It’s going to be shocking,” said an insider. “Murder. Blackmail. Incest. It will destroy what’s left of Camelot, and hopefully exorcise her demons!”
“She’s been sitting on this book for years, waiting for the right time to unleash it,” said an insider — with Joan admitting that her alcoholism let her husband get away with a series of affairs. “My personality was more shy and retiring,” she said in 1985. “And so rather than get mad or ask questions concerning the rumors about Ted and his girlfriends, or really stand up for myself at all, it was easier for me to just go and have a few drinks and calm myself down.” But now time’s running out for Joan to tell her side of the story!
Insiders said that Joan is planning to make a bombshell accusation that John F. Kennedy once sexually “experimented” with his favorite sister, Kathleen, aka "Kick," who was three years his junior! “It’s the secret the Kennedys don’t want you to know,” said the source — adding that another likely shocker will be the truth behind Ted’s infamous fiasco at Chappaquiddick. “The world doesn’t really know what happened on that day,” said the mole, “and it certainly doesn’t know what Ted told Joan about what happened!”
Finally, insiders said, Joan may also point her pen towards the secrets that allowed Ted, Bobby and JFK to be blackmailed by FBI chief J. Edgar Hoover and the Mob. “Hoover had the White House bugged. He knew about the orgies at [JFK's] private suite” at New York’s Carlyle Hotel, claimed our insider. “He knew Teddy was there!”
The source also claimed that Joan is mainly driven for revenge by the personal toll that being a Kennedy took on her over the years: “Now she’ll finally have the last say, and throw open the windows on the Kennedy stink — and hopefully find some peace before she leaves this Earth!”
