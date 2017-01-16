1 of 7

AKM-GSI/Getty AKM-GSI/Getty Legendary wrestler Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka died at the age of 73 after a long battle with stomach cancer and dementia — which also allowed him to dodge a murder trial for the fatal beating of his mistress in 1983! The National ENQUIRER revealed in Dec. 2015 how cold-case cops had charged the WWE Hall of Famer with counts of third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of Nancy Argentino in a Pennsylvania motel room.

Files Files After Nancy (pictured with Snuka) was first found battered and unconscious on May 10, 1983, prosecutors refused to charge the wrestler — citing a “lack of forensic evidence.” But a top-secret autopsy later became public, and revealed Nancy was covered with 39 cuts and bruises “suggestive of ‘mate’ abuse” when she died. Snuka was married with four kids at the time of his 23-year-old lover’s death. He told cops she’d fallen during a walk the previous night, and he found her unconscious when he returned from a wrestling match.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI That initial story, however, would become just the first of at least seven versions of how he recalled Nancy's death. Before his arrest in September 2015, prosecutors insisted Snuka beat Nancy into a coma but didn’t call for medical help for at least 12 hours! As a result, the young beauty died, prosecutors told the grand jury.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Snuka managed to avoid facing justice in his sad final days, though — with The ENQUIRER reporting how the frail and delusional maniac made a court appearance via video while getting hospice care. His lawyer told the judge at the criminal hearing that doctors had prescribed his client daily does of morphine and anti-psychotic drugs. “They’re making sure he’s happy and not in pain,” added wife Carole Snuka.

Getty Images Getty Images Court sources told The ENQUIRER that the wrestler looked completely confused — and seemed to think he’s still in the WWE! Carole told the judge Snuka has tried to climb through windows and walks into their shower door because he becomes delusional, and tries to leave the house because he thinks he’s late for a wrestling match. When the judge asked the faded wreslter if he could still take on opponents in his current condition, Snuka said, “I’m pretty sure.”

The judge agreed that Snuka couldn't stand trial — breaking the heart of Nancy’s sister Louise (pictured), who spent decades trying to get the wrestler in court. “It’s about time that he pays for what he’s done,” she said, adding: “He just kinda waltzed out of it!”